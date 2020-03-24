Andy Cohen Says Being Separated from Son Benjamin Is 'Very Worst Part' of Coronavirus Quarantine

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is coping with being separated from his toddler while recovering from Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 51, gave an update on his health after testing positive for COVID-19. Cohen, during an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, said that he is quarantining himself while battling symptoms as the virus is “working its way through my body.”

The hardest part for Cohen, he said, is being apart from his son Benjamin Allen, whom he welcomed in February 2019.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” he said, when asked about the 13-month-old. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

Speaking about his own condition, Cohen said he goes through bouts of “horrible” symptoms, including a lack of appetite — which he joked has translated to a trimmed down figure.

Image zoom Andy Cohen/Instagram

“Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, ‘Holy s—, you look great,’ ” he said. “… I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday; I thought, ‘I can’t wait to eat pizza.’ ”

He added: “When I get better, I’m going to gain so much weight. It’s bound to happen.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On Friday, Cohen announced that he was diagnosed with the respiratory virus and that his show would be going on a hiatus while he recovers.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Bravo personality wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he continued. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Days before announcing that he has tested positive, Cohen posted on social media that he and his son were “hunkered down” at home in an effort to protect themselves from contracting the contagious virus.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen‘s WWHL Staff Sings His Son Benjamin ‘Happy Birthday’ as Boy Turns 1

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Hasn’t Met Best Friend Malika Haqq’s Newborn Baby Due to Coronavirus Concerns

On last Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, he said that he was “not letting anyone into my home” and that he wasn’t “having any friends over” to his New York City apartment.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Cohen at the time, hosting the show from home. “I’m just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks.”

He added that one of his neighbors had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and that he had taken them some provisions.

“I took Ben for a walk yesterday when he woke up from his nap at 5,” said Cohen. “I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.