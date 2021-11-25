The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Betsy Rose, in August 2020

Cooper Hefner and Actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner Expecting Twins: 'Could Not Be Happier'

Cooper Hefner has twice as much good news to share this holiday!

The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, are expecting twins in March, Cooper confirms to PEOPLE.

"Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together," he tells PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a family photo featuring Scarlett cradling her baby bump in a white dress.

The couple are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Betsy Rose.

On Thursday, both Cooper and the Harry Potter actress revealed the exciting news on their respective Instagrams.

"Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins," the son of the late Hugh Hefner wrote alongside a photo of himself and Scarlett, 31, with Betsy.

"A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!" he added.

Wrote Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the hit franchise, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Cooper and Scarlett welcomed their first child on Aug. 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. At the time, Cooper told PEOPLE that he and his wife were "filled with such joy" and "couldn't be happier."

The couple named their daughter after Cooper's grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who died that July. "My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I," Cooper said.

In late October, the Air Force reservist completed a stateside deployment at New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where he helped Afghan families resettle after coming to the United States.

Cooper opened up about the impactful experience in a post on his Instagram page alongside images of scenes from the base.