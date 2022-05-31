Cooper Hefner Shares Sweet Photo with Wife Scarlett and Their 3 Kids: 'Enjoying Family Time'

Cooper Hefner is spending quality time with his little ones.

On Monday, the businessman turned political candidate, 30, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring him and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner enjoying the outdoors with their three daughters.

In the family photo, Cooper and the Harry Potter actress sit in the shade in a backyard while spending time with their 9-week-old twin daughters, Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, as well as their 21-month-old daughter Betsy Rose.

Betsy sits on Cooper's lap for the shot while Scarlett cradles one of the twin girls and the other rests in a bassinet.

"We're enjoying family time over the long weekend while thinking and speaking of those who have sacrificed so much," writes Cooper. "We hope that all of you have a relaxing day while honoring those who have given their lives serving in the United States armed forces."

The couple welcomed their twin daughters on Saturday, March 26, they exclusively shared with PEOPLE at the time.

Baby Marigold Adele arrived first at 10:17 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 10 oz., while baby Blossom Pearl was born at 10:18 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz.

"Scarlett and I are over the moon that our two daughters have joined us in the world," Cooper told PEOPLE. "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

He also shared photos of his baby girls on Instagram, adding, "How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love."

Cooper, the son of the late Hugh Hefner, and wife Scarlett first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in November.

"Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together," he told PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a family photo featuring Scarlett cradling her baby bump in a white dress.