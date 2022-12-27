Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'

Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three.

The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend.

The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The twins lay in their dad's arms while daughter Betsy Rose, 2, sits in Scarlett's lap.

"We'll be spending the day in pajamas. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season," he captioned the sweet shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cooper, the son of the late Hugh Hefner, shared the exciting news of his new arrivals with PEOPLE earlier this year.

"Scarlett and I are over the moon that our two daughters have joined us in the world," Cooper told PEOPLE in March. "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

He also shared photos of his baby girls on Instagram, adding, "How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love."

Cooper Hefner/Instagram

Both Cooper and the Harry Potter actress revealed they were expecting twins on their respective Instagram accounts last Thanksgiving.

"Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins," Cooper wrote alongside a photo of himself and Scarlett with Betsy. "A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

Wrote Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the hit franchise, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."