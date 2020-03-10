Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper and Harry Potter Star Scarlett Byrne Expecting First Child

Image zoom Cooper Hefner, Scarlett Bryne cooper hefner/Instagram. Inset: Getty Images

And baby makes three for Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner!

On Tuesday, Hugh Hefner‘s son and the Harry Potter star revealed they are expecting their first child together.

“Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family,” Cooper, 28, wrote alongside an Instagram post that shows Scarlett, 29, smiling while sitting in a field of grass with her hands placed below her baby bump.

“The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one,” Cooper added.

Also included in the post was a sweet video of Cooper and Scarlett walking hand-in-hand as they took a romantic stroll along a beach.

Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise films Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2, also shared the exciting news with the same photo captioning it, “Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way.”

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner,” Scarlett added.

Cooper and Scarlett tied the knot in November 2019.

Cooper announced the nuptials on social media alongside a photo of the couple at the Ventura County courthouse in California.

“Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier,” Cooper captioned his post, which also included a slideshow of photos of the pair over the years. “Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner.”

Image zoom Scarlett and Cooper Hefner cooper hefner/Instagram

“I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead,” he added. “I love you, Scarlett.”

Scarlett also posted about the news.

“Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married,” the actress captioned the same courthouse photo of the couple. “We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family.”

Image zoom Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne Hefner David Becker/Getty Images

“I love you Cooper,” she added. “I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.”

Cooper announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2015 with a collage of photos, including one of Scarlett’s yellow diamond ring.