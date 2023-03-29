Cooper Hefner Celebrates Twin Daughters Marigold and Blossom's First Birthday with Loved Ones

Cooper Hefner shares three daughters with wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner

Published on March 29, 2023
cooper hefner
Cooper Hefner and family. Photo: cooper hefner/instagram

Cooper Hefner's twins are already a year old!

The businessman turned political candidate, 31, celebrated with family and friends as twin daughters Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl rang in their first birthdays.

Sharing some family photos on Instagram Tuesday, Hefner — son of the late Hugh Hefner — wrote, "This weekend we hosted a gathering of friends and family to celebrate our daughters' first birthday."

He continued, "A very special occasion. Blossom & Marigold—Mommy and Daddy love you so very much. Happiest of birthday to you both."

The photos show all three of the girls — including oldest daughter Betsy Rose, 2½ — dressed in pink outfits. One twin wears stripes while the other wears a floral onesie, while Betsy wears a pink dress.

Hefner's wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 32, also shared photos on her Instagram, writing, "We had a wonderful day celebrating Marigold & Blossom's 1st birthday with family & friends. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes for our girls. 🎈🎂."

The twins turned 1 on Sunday, which Byrne Hefner marked with a photo of her and the girls and a sweet message.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our beautiful girls, Marigold & Blossom. Mummy, Daddy & Betsy love you so much," she wrote.

