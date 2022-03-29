The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Betsy Rose, in August 2020

Cooper Hefner and Wife Scarlett Byrne Welcome Twin Daughters: 'Our Hearts Are Fuller'

Cooper Hefner is officially a dad of three!

The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, welcomed twin daughters together on Saturday, March 26, the couple tells PEOPLE. The pair are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Betsy Rose.

Baby Marigold Adele Hefner arrived first at 10:17 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 10 oz., while baby Blossom Pearl Hefner was born at 10:18 a.m., weighing 5 lbs., 14 oz.

"Scarlett and I are over the moon that our two daughters have joined us in the world," Cooper tells PEOPLE. "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

He also shared photos of his baby girls on Instagram Tuesday, adding, "How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love."

Cooper, the son of the late Hugh Hefner, and wife Scarlett first shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in November.

"Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together," he told PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a family photo featuring Scarlett cradling her baby bump in a white dress.

Both Cooper and the Harry Potter actress later revealed the news on their respective Instagrams.

"Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins," Cooper wrote alongside a photo of himself and Scarlett with Betsy. "A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

Wrote Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the hit franchise, "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Cooper and Scarlett welcomed their first child on Aug. 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. At the time, Cooper told PEOPLE that he and his wife were "filled with such joy" and "couldn't be happier."