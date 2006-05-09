Cool car seat covers
Katie Holmes, mommy of brand new baby, Suri Cruise, is still the "girl next door," well, the pretty girl next door, and along with that comes a pretty fashion sense so of course she wouldn't stand to use the standard manufactuerers car seat fabric. She instead has Lexie Rose's Mocha Brown floral car seat cover for her precious cargo!
You can have an eye candy car seat too- visit www.lexierose.com to check out a wide variety of hip fabrics. The infant car seat covers are $89; the toddler car seat covers are $98. Their washable car seat covers are universally sized to fit most infant and toddler car seats.
