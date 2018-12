A mom-to-be allegedly decided to cancel her baby shower after her family and friends disapproved of what she chose to name her son: Squire Sebastian Senator.

The unidentified woman’s Facebook message to her invitees appeared on Reddit on Dec. 7 after her heated response went viral.

“Because y’all have been talking s—t about my unborn baby. AN UNBORN CHILD. How can you judge an unborn child?? What is wrong with you?” she said, adding that her family and friends treated her like “total s—t” once she announced her son’s name.

The expectant mom also clarified that Squire Sebastian Senator is the baby’s entire first name and that he will not be allowed to go by a nickname.