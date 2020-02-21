Contigo Recalls Lids Provided After Previous Recall on Kids' Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazards

Image zoom Contigo water bottle United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Contigo is doubling down on its August 2019 recall of nearly 6 million Kids Cleanable water bottles due to a potential choking hazard.

On Wednesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that the company had not only re-announced the recall of nearly 6 million bottles, but in addition, they were asking consumers not to use the replacement lids that were provided as a result of the previous recall.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle,” the CPSC report states. “Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.”

“Contigo has received a total of 427 reports of the spout detaching including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths,” the incident report section reports — up from 149 and 18, respectively, this past August.

Image zoom Contigo water bottles United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The agency announced the initial recall on Aug. 27, explaining, “The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.”

The current affected models have a black spout base and black spout cover, with the brand name “printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.”

About 5.7 million water bottles have been recalled in the U.S., with an additional 157,000 in Canada and about 28,000 in Mexico. The 13, 14 and 20 oz. bottles were sold individually and in multi-packs both online and at stores like Target, Walmart and Costco from April 2018 through June 2019, retailing for $9 to $24.

Image zoom Contigo water bottles United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Anyone who purchased the bottles or received a replacement lid as part of the initial recall is encouraged to contact Contigo, who will supply a free water bottle to replace the faulty products as opposed to another new lid.

To report a recalled water bottle and request a new one, you can contact Contigo toll-free at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday.