Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles Recalled for Posing Potential Choking Hazard

Image zoom Recalled Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Contigo has recalled millions of water bottles for posing a potential choking hazard to children, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

On Tuesday, the agency revealed that the Chicago-based company has recalled their Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles after they received 149 reports of the spout detaching from the bottle, with 18 of those cases reporting that the spouts were found in children’s mouths.

“The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children,” the report read.

About 5.7 million water bottles have been recalled in the U.S., with an additional 157,000 in Canada and about 28,000 in Mexico.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Recalled Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

RELATED: H&M Issues Recall on Kids’ Pajamas Due to “Risk of Burn Injuries” from Flammability Potential

The bottles were available in three sizes (13 oz., 14 oz. and 20 oz.) and four different colors, sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online for $9 to $24.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday, but Contigo requests that customers immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, which were sold between April 2018 and June 2019.

Image zoom Recalled Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

RELATED VIDEO: IKEA Issues Voluntary Recall of Dressers and Chests That Have Killed Six Children

Anyone who purchased the bottles is encouraged to contact Contigo, who will supply a free replacement lid for the faulty products. The current affected models have a black spout base and black spout cover.

To report a recalled water bottle and request a new lid, you can contact Contigo toll-free at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.