Surprise! Constance Wu Welcomes Her First Child, a Baby Girl

The Hustlers actress had not publicly announced that she was expecting

Constance Wu is a mom!

The Hustlers actress, 38, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, this year, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Wu, who generally keeps her personal life private, had not previously announced that she was expecting a new addition. Her Instagram and Twitter profiles are designated as "defunct" in their respective bios.

E! News was first to report the birth, adding that Wu had a daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

Earlier this year, back in February, ABC aired the series finale of sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, in which Wu played mother-of-three Jessica Huang for six seasons.

In August 2019, Wu opened up to the Los Angeles Times about scaling back her social media presences and avoiding the spotlight. She told the outlet she has "had a back-and-forth about it; it's the line between being a role model but also authenticity."

"I think a lot of why people are lonely in this world is because they go through these Instagram feeds and everybody's life is perfect. Nobody trips up," said Wu at the time. "And sometimes I think, 'Might it be good to see our heroes mess up a little bit and not always be perfect?' "