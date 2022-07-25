"My first day on set was hard," Constance Wu said, before explaining how her The Terminal List costar Chris Pratt was there to lean on

Constance Wu Says Chris Pratt Was 'So Supportive' as She Returned to Work After Giving Birth

Constance Wu is finding support in fellow parents.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, revealed how she leaned on her The Terminal List costar Chris Pratt as she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about returning to work on the Amazon Prime Video action series after welcoming her first child in 2020.

"Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through — Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set," Wu said. "I'm really fortunate to have had him as my partner."

Wu added: "My first day on set was hard. I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work."

She noted that Pratt, 43, and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, 23 months, "around the same time" she gave birth. The couple announced the birth of their second daughter Eloise Christina on May 21. Pratt also shares 9½-year-old son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Wu welcomed a baby girl in Aug. 2020 with boyfriend Ryan Kattner, frontman for the band Man Man. The couple had not previously announced that they were expecting.

Wu opened up about her newborn last May when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt," she said.

The Crazy Rich Asians star explained that her baby girl had a "Mongolian spot," which is officially known as congenital melanocytosis, a flat blue-ish birthmark that appears at birth or in the first few weeks of life for some babies. "Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," Wu said.

She joked of Kattner: "He actually wrote a song about her blue butt. So, that will be on his next album."

Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel, The Terminal List stars Pratt as Navy SEALs Lieutenant Commander James Reece, who finds himself at the center of a dark conspiracy as he returns home after his platoon is ambushed on a covert mission. Wu plays seasoned war correspondent Katie Buranek.