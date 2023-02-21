Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: 'Coming Soon'

Constance Wu is going to be a mom of two!

The Hustlers actress, 40, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with boyfriend Ryan Kattner, she announced on her Instagram Story Tuesday. The couple is already parents to a 2-year-old daughter.

Sharing a photo where she stands with her shirt lifted, revealing her baby bump which she points at, she wrote, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Wu welcomed a baby girl in Aug. 2020 with Kattner, frontman of the band Man Man. The couple had not previously announced that they were expecting.

Constance Wu/Instagram

Wu opened up about her newborn in May 2021 when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt," she said.

The Crazy Rich Asians star explained that her baby girl had a "Mongolian spot," which is officially known as congenital melanocytosis, a flat blue-ish birthmark that appears at birth or in the first few weeks of life for some babies. "Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," Wu said.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

She joked of Kattner: "He actually wrote a song about her blue butt. So, that will be on his next album."

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Wu shared that her 2-year-old daughter already "knows how to command Alexa to play a song" and is always eager for a dance party.

"She'll take anyone's hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say 'Dance!' " Wu added.