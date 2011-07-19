Constance Marie: Consistency Is Key for Luna Marie

"It's really hard. It breaks my heart as much as it breaks her heart, so I tell her I understand and it's just the hours are very long because I'm a woman of a certain age so the hair and make-up does take longer than it used to," Marie jokes.

Constance Marie has a schedule — and she’s sticking to it!

After documenting her nursing routine following the birth of 2-year-old Luna Marie, the Switched at Birth star still maintains an impeccable record of her daughter’s daily happenings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am a little bit of a type-A perfectionist, so since her fourth day, every meal, poop, nap — everything is documented,” the actress, 45, told PEOPLE at Nancy O’Dell’s Creatives Memories launch party, held Thursday at The Capital Grille in Los Angeles.

“Because of my work and my fiancé [Kent Katich]’s job, we have to have a nanny and I’d rather have consistency,” she explains.



“When another shift starts, I don’t want to not to have an idea of what she ate or if she had Tylenol, so it’s all on there.”

But even all the planning in the world doesn’t make separation between mother and daughter any easier.

“It’s really hard. It breaks my heart as much as it breaks her heart. I tell her I understand and it’s just the hours are very long because I’m a woman of a certain age, so the hair and make-up does take longer than it used to,” Marie jokes.

Fortunately, Luna has no problems expressing her sentiments when it comes to her mom’s busy schedule — whether it be to Marie or anyone else!

“I got picked up to do an event yesterday and … the driver was out there and of course I was late,” the actress reveals. “As a way to include [Luna] in the process, I said, ‘Let’s go outside and you can say bye bye to Mama.'”

While Luna was happy to head out of the house, her parting words to Marie — and the driver! — weren’t exactly what she was expecting. “She walked right up to the driver and just went, ‘No! Don’t take my Mama away!’ And started crying,” Marie recalls.

Bringing her daughter to set allows for Marie and Luna to spend extra time together, however the actress admits she keeps her toddler confined to the trailers.

“It’s tough for a 2-year-old to understand that Mommy’s pretend crying and pretending that some other grown-up kid is her baby. It would freak her out!” she says.

“So I just let her think I work in the make-up and hair trailer. She helps hand rollers and clips and she’s part of the process.”