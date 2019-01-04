Conor McGregor and Girlfriend Dee Welcome Second Child: '2019 Is Off to the Best Start'

Cheers to baby No. 2!

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and girlfriend of 10 years Dee Devlin have welcomed their second child, McGregor announced on Instagram Friday.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️,” the new father of two captioned a hospital photo of 19-month-old son Conor Jack and himself, toting the baby’s carrier.

“2019 is off to the best start!” he added. “Thank you for the well wishes everybody!”

Many took to the comments to congratulate the athlete on his newest family member, like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who wrote, “Ohana … Congrats brother!!”

Devlin, 31, confirmed her second pregnancy back in July when celebrating the UFC champion’s 30th birthday on Instagram.

“Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump,” she captioned an image of her boyfriend on a yacht.

Following the release of McGregor’s whiskey Proper Twelve in September, Devlin shared a photo of the two and congratulated the then-dad-to-be in the caption with, “Our (growing) family so proud of you!”

“Looking forward to drinking Proper Twelve with you in just a few months,” she teased.

Congratulations babe! Our (growing) family is so proud of you. You work so hard at all that you do and your whiskey is no different. Looking forward to drinking some Proper Twelve with you in just a few more months. ❤@properwhiskey @thenotoriousmma pic.twitter.com/xK4mZxNHHn — Dee Devlin (@DeeDevlin1) September 18, 2018

Before the couple’s firstborn arrived, McGregor told reporters he didn’t want his son to be involved in “celebrity s—.”

“I’m gonna have this baby, take a little time and see what way I feel after that,” he said in 2016.

However, McGregor and Devlin have been public about parenthood on social media, sharing occasional photos of Conor Jr. to their combined over 32 million Instagram followers.

The couple met back in 2008, well before McGregor’s UFC success, according to the Irish Mirror. And the new father of two credits much of his success to the support of his beloved.

“She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” he told MMAFighting.

In December, McGregor shared an adorable video of his son hitting a punching bag while he trained. “We are never too young to start and never too old to learn,” the proud dad captioned the clip.