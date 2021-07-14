Connie Britton Says Raising a Black Son amid Racial Reckoning in America Has Been 'Complicated'

Connie Britton opened up about her 10-year-old son Yoby, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2011

Connie Britton is opening up about raising a Black son in America amid the past year of racial reckoning.

During an appearance on The View Tuesday, the White Lotus actress, 52, spoke about her son Yoby, 10, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2011 after a three-year adoption journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, it's been complicated and painful as I think it's been for everybody, for different reasons and in different ways," Britton said, before discussing how she has been thinking more about her own privilege as a white woman.

"For me, I am going through my own reckoning of the privilege that I've been raised with and grown up in, and have been able to create my life in," she continued. "At the same time, I'm raising a Black boy in America and at the end of the day, he's my son. I will fight to the end for him."

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Who Grew Their Families by Adoption

"For me, I have to learn as much as I can, educate him as much as I can about not only where he's from and who he is — and we've done that from day 1 — but also help him understand what's happening in the world," Britton said.

Earlier this week, the star talked about Yoby and becoming a single mom during a transitional period in her life in an interview with United Airlines' in-flight magazine, Hemispheres.

At the time that she adopted her son, Britton was moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to star in the show Nashville, and juggling parenting her new 9-month-old baby with no support system surrounding her at her new home.

"I feel like becoming a mother changes everything, in terms of how we look at life and how we know ourselves. But so much changed at the same time for me, because when I adopted Yoby, I then also immediately moved to Nashville and started doing that show," Britton told the publication.

"And that was a very ambitious, difficult show. It was extremely long hours, and I was a brand-new mother, and I had no support system in Nashville," she recalled. "And so, at least initially, I would say being a mother mostly taught me grit, frankly. And to rely on myself and my instincts. So I do think that being a mom has brought that out even more in my work — and in everything, really."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britton has previously been open in the past about how much Yoby (whose birth name is Eyob) inspires her.

"My son is adopted from Ethiopia so I always say I can take very little credit, but he, from the beginning, just inherently has had such an open and curious heart and love of life," Britton told PEOPLE in 2017.