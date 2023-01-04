Congressman Jimmy Gomez Wears His 4-Month-Old Son in Carrier During House Speaker Race: Photos

California Congressman Jimmy Gomez's family started the New Year with him in Washington, D.C., anticipating watching the politician being sworn in for his fourth term, never thinking the swear-in would be held up.

As the House speaker race, which has been locked in a stalemate, continues, Gomez has balanced his duties to his constituents with his family obligations, wearing his 4-month-old son Hodge in a baby carrier, which he documented on Twitter throughout the day.

Sharing a photo of his family taking a selfie together on Wednesday morning, he tweeted, "The fam's in DC! Is it too early to teach my son the 'I'm just a bill' song?"

Later, Rep. Tony Cárdenas shared a photo of Hodge in the carrier as Gomez worked, with the Rep telling Today that following his son's schedule didn't quite go according to plan.

"The first feed at 11:00 a.m. started at 10:45 a.m. and took an extra 30 minutes. Then he had a diaper blowout," Gomez told the outlet. "I had to go and change him. Luckily there's a men's bathroom right across the hall from my office."

Gomez was wearing Hodge when he cast his vote for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, proclaiming, "On behalf of my son Hodge and all the working families who need an expanded Child Tax Credit, I cast my vote for Hakeem Jeffries."

For the first time in a century, House representatives aren't able to come to a consensus on who to elect as House speaker, effectively putting the congressional body into a standstill until a nominee can get the majority of votes. Gomez vowed to return — with Hodge — for another day of voting.

The father and son returned Wednesday, spending time with other "Congress dads" like Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro and fellow California Rep. Salud Carbajal, who tweeted a photo of the two dads and their sons.

As the second day of voting continued, Gomez got some help from another Capitol Hill dad — Chasten Buttigieg, husband of U.S. secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg and father of twins.

"Seems like you might be there a while. Let me know if you need to borrow any supplies! Play mat, books, toys, travel cribs," Chasten tweeted at Gomez, who replied and successfully set up a supply drop as the pair's day on the Hill continues on.