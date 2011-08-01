"My son loves swords and shields and dragons," the Conan the Barbarian star told reporters at a press event for the film at San Diego Comic-Con. "So he loves the Conan stuff ... he just grabs sticks and loves [making swords]."

Jason Momoa: No Conan the Barbarian for My Kids

Jason Momoa‘s son Nakoa-Wolf is only 2½, but the toddler is already taking after his action star dad.

“My son loves swords and shields and dragons,” the Conan the Barbarian star told reporters at a press event for the film at San Diego Comic-Con. “So he loves the Conan stuff … he just grabs sticks and [makes swords].”

Nakoa-Wolf is Momoa’s second child with actress Lisa Bonet. Their daughter, Lola Iolani, turned 4 last month.

“They love the action figures,” Momoa, who is also on HBO’s Game of Thrones, says of his kids.

Unfortunately for the duo, the plastic dolls may be as close as they get to experiencing Dad’s version of Conan for quite some time.



While Momoa allowed his children to view the trailer for his upcoming film – “not the [restricted] one,” he clarifies – the actor is adamant his offspring keep away from the full product.

“They’ll never see it till they’re 19,” he says. “They don’t need to see those parts of Daddy!”

The Momoa kids will have to settle for their memories of helping their dad get into character.

“My image of him was this lion or this panther,” Momoa says of playing Conan. “He was just this big cat, so I’d go to the zoo with my kids and I’d just watch and study lions.”