Comedian Hasan Minhaj Welcomes Son: 'Even in These Crazy Times There Are So Many Beautiful Moments'

Hasan Minhaj is now the proud parent of a baby boy.

On Thursday, the comedian, 34, announced the birth of his son on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of himself cradling the newborn as his wife Beena Patel looks on.

In his caption, Minhaj commented on the happy moment occuring amid troubling times with ongoing coronavirus concerns — and hinted that his family might be done expanding.

“Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments,” wrote the Daily Show alum. “Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot.”

A number of famous friends shared congratulatory messages for Minhaj in the comment section, including Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra, Lena Waithe and Queer Eye‘s Tan France, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS YOU GUYS. I’M SO, SO HAPPY FOR YOU!”

Minhaj previously welcomed a daughter in April 2018, at which time he posted the baby girl’s tiny foot on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the 🌎 baby girl. God willing I’ll be with you every step of the way…”

The star, who hosts Netflix‘s Patriot Act, typically keeps his private life under wraps. In November, he told Vanity Fair that he’s hesitant to even reveal his children’s names: “I respect the privacy of the people who I love, and they didn’t sign up for this.”

In 2016, Minhaj opened up about his relationship with his wife, who was his college sweetheart. He told The New York Times about adapting his lifestyle when moving in with Beena for the first time as newlyweds.

“Beena and I didn’t move in together until we got married,” he said at the time. “We kept it very traditional — Mom, Dad, if you’re reading this — so I had to evolve very quickly. I went from Scarface photos to family photos.”

He added: “I’d never had throw pillows in my life, but I’ve now become accustomed to them. And I will say that scented candles are really nice.”