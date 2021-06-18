The American Idol alum tells PEOPLE about life with his identical twin daughters, 10 months, and why he's "excited" for his first Father's Day

Colton Dixon Says It's 'So Cool' to See His Identical Twin Girls 'Bloom Into Their Own Person'

Colton Dixon is loving his new role as a girl dad of two.

The American Idol alum, 29, recently caught up with PEOPLE about life as a dad to identical twin girls Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth and his plans for his first Father's Day this weekend.

Dixon, who shares his 10-month-old daughters with wife Annie, says the past year with his little ones has been "incredible" and he is "so thankful" for the extra time he's had with them at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never really understood what parents meant, when they're like, 'Man, I didn't realize I could love someone so much,' " he admits. "But then you have kids and you go, 'Oh my gosh. I would literally do anything. There's nothing I wouldn't do for them.' "

He adds, "It's just a whole new layer of what love looks like and it's been amazing. Just trying to be the best dad I can be, even at this stage, but it's been so fun."

dixon family Credit: Sarah Ashley

While the "Made To Fly" artist was initially caught by surprise when he heard he was having twins - he recalls thinking "I was going to throw up" - he now says he "wouldn't have it any other way."

"I love being a girl dad, first and foremost. It's so fun," he shares.

Despite being identical, Dixon says Ava, or simply Dior as her parents call her, and Athens are already showing their differences.

"They're already blooming into their own person. It's so cool to see," Dixon says. "The older they get, the more personality you see, which so fun."

As for following in their father's footsteps, Dixon says his girls are "definitely interested in music."

"Every once in a while, little Dior, if music is on, she has this really soft, sweet voice," he shares. "She'll get real quiet and then she'll start ... we think it's singing. It's the cutest thing."

With Father's Day around the corner, Dixon says he "can't wait" for the holiday despite it being "really strange" that he's hit this milestone.

"It's just fun, even just realizing I'm a dad to two beautiful girls, so blessed. It's just going to be a fun day," he says.

Dixon says he will take a break from the road and fly out to California to see his family for the holiday, where they will most likely "go to the beach and have some good food."