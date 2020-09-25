Inside the 'Whimsically Sweet, Dream'-Inspired Nursery for Colton Dixon's Identical Twin Girls

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"After we spoke with PBK about the nursery, we realized our nursery dreams would be coming true," Colton Dixon and wife Annie tell PEOPLE

Only the best for Colton Dixon's little ladies!

Five weeks after the American Idol alum, 28, and wife Annie welcomed their identical twin daughters Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth, the couple are opening up to PEOPLE about the serene, "dream"-inspired nursery they put together for the girls, furnished with items from Pottery Barn Kids.

"We remember walking into the room that would become the nursery and had this thought to 'dream,' " says the couple. "After we spoke with PBK about the nursery, we realized our nursery dreams would be coming true."

"It turned into a whimsically sweet haven for our girls," they add.

As for the room's aesthetic, "We wanted a light and airy space with mostly neutrals and little pops of color. PBK brought our vision to life, and we added in some black and blush to our white room with light wooden cribs."

And alongside a bevy of soft stuffed animals, Dixon and Annie "felt the unicorn rocking chairs ($199) were the perfect finishing touch to the twins' nursery," they add.

The new parents tells PEOPLE their "favorite part about the nursery is the nook with the rocking chair," which is a Bedford chair from PBK ($269 to $959).

"It serves as a place to spend quality time with our girls," they explain. "We placed the acrylic bookshelf behind the chair, making it the perfect place to read to them, sing to them and rock them to sleep."

Although Dior and Athens are currently snoozing in their parents' room, they say the babies have already taken a liking to their eventual sleep space.

"We know they will love all of the details of the room!" the couple tells PEOPLE. "They currently like the mirror behind the changing table. It reflects light and gives them something to look at during monotonous diaper changes."