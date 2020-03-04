American Idol Alum Colton Dixon Reveals Wife Is Actually Pregnant with Twins: 'What a Blessing'

Image zoom Colton Dixon (L) and wife Annie Julia Cox

Colton Dixon is about to welcome double the love!

The American Idol alum, 28, and his wife Annie have not one but two babies on the way, as Annie is actually pregnant with fraternal twins, Dixon’s rep reveals exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I went in to the ultrasound too excited to sit, so I stood as our technician started showing us a first glimpse of our baby,” says the "Miracles" singer. “Before I knew it, I was back in the chair trying to wrap my head around TWINS!”

“As soon as we got home, I got to work painting and rearranging furniture all over the house,” Dixon adds. “I admit that my wife was the stronger one that day, but I don’t think we could be more excited to meet our two little ones. What a blessing.”

“I felt like we were in a dream,” adds Annie, 31, of learning that they would soon become a family of four. “It did not feel real at first. Once the news set in, it brought another level of excitement. We are taking it one day at a time with the logistics of preparing for two!”

Image zoom Annie Dixon's sonogram Courtesy Colton and Annie Dixon

“We drove home and immediately got to work,” the mom-to-be adds. “I get increasingly giddy about it. A few days before finding out, a 3-year-old girl I had just met said, ‘I think there’s two of them in there!’ “

Dixon and his wife revealed their initial pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE last month, when the Christian music artist, who placed seventh on the eleventh season of Idol, said, “Becoming a dad is something I’ve always looked forward to. Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished.”

Annie added that having a baby on the way was “truly a dream come true,” telling PEOPLE, “As a first-time mom, I’ve felt really vulnerable navigating this new territory, but the kindness from fellow moms has help put me at ease, along with the support of my husband.”

“I think I will be able to understand life in new ways, and though I know it’s a big learning curve, I’m excited for the next chapter,” she continued. “Colton and I have always wanted children. We’ve always said, ‘One day.’ And that day is here! I am so grateful for this gift of bringing a child into the world! Even though I’m not looking forward to the literal side of that so much.”

Image zoom Colton Dixon (L) and wife Annie Julia Cox

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in January 2016 during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. Following their nuptials, the "More of You" crooner and his bride jetted off to French Polynesia for their honeymoon — a trip that had extra-special meaning for the newlyweds.

“It was kind of strange: We checked into the room and realized, ‘We actually get to go to sleep side by side! This is so cool!’ ” Dixon told PEOPLE at the time. “Anywhere we’ve traveled before, we’ve always gotten two hotel rooms. We wanted to remain pure in that area.”

However, “It was not easy!” to wait, he added with a laugh. “But I believe sex was designed for marriage and I knew it would be more meaningful to wait. That was something I grew up thinking and feeling, and I believe the Bible backs it up as well.”

Dixon’s newest single, “Miracles,” is streaming now on amazon.com.