American Idol Alum Colton Dixon and Pregnant Wife Annie Reveal the Sex of Their Twins on the Way

Colton Dixon is about to add a double dose of sugar and spice to his life!

The American Idol alum, 28, and his wife Annie are expecting identical twin daughters, they revealed on Instagram Tuesday with a video of the moment they found out their babies are girls.

Set to “Firework” by Katy Perry, the sweet video montage shows the parents-to-be at an ultrasound appointment to check in on “Baby A” and “Baby B,” before Annie shoots off a hand cannon that explodes in pink smoke.

“GENDER REVEAL 👶👶 #quarantinestyle 😂 We are SO excited!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Annie captioned her post.

Dixon wrote a similar caption alongside his video, going on to share that despite what they were originally told about their twins being fraternal that they are actually identical.

Dixon’s rep revealed the couple’s pregnancy news exclusively in February, following up weeks later with the fact that they were expecting not one but two babies, though they originally thought the twins were fraternal.

“I went in to the ultrasound too excited to sit, so I stood as our technician started showing us a first glimpse of our baby,” said the “Miracles” singer. “Before I knew it, I was back in the chair trying to wrap my head around TWINS!”

“As soon as we got home, I got to work painting and rearranging furniture all over the house,” Dixon added. “I admit that my wife was the stronger one that day, but I don’t think we could be more excited to meet our two little ones. What a blessing.”

“I felt like we were in a dream,” added Annie, 31, of learning that they would soon become a family of four. “It did not feel real at first. Once the news set in, it brought another level of excitement. We are taking it one day at a time with the logistics of preparing for two!”

The Christian music artist, who placed seventh on the eleventh season of Idol, initially said, “Becoming a dad is something I’ve always looked forward to. Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished.”

Annie added that expanding their family was “truly a dream come true,” telling PEOPLE, “As a first-time mom, I’ve felt really vulnerable navigating this new territory, but the kindness from fellow moms has help put me at ease, along with the support of my husband.”

“I think I will be able to understand life in new ways, and though I know it’s a big learning curve, I’m excited for the next chapter,” she continued. “Colton and I have always wanted children. We’ve always said, ‘One day.’ ”

“And that day is here! I am so grateful for this gift of bringing a child into the world!” she said in February, admitting, “Even though I’m not looking forward to the literal side of that so much.”