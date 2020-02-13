American Idol Alum Colton Dixon Expecting First Child with Wife Annie: We're 'Ecstatic'

Colton Dixon‘s family is about to expand by one!

The “Miracles” singer and former American Idol contestant is expecting his first child with wife Annie this fall, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Becoming a dad is something I’ve always looked forward to. Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished,” says Dixon, 28. “Annie and I are ecstatic about this exciting new chapter! We are also relieved that this is no longer a secret.”

His wife adds that their baby on the way “is truly a dream come true,” telling PEOPLE, “As a first-time mom, I’ve felt really vulnerable navigating this new territory, but the kindness from fellow moms has help put me at ease, along with the support of my husband.”

“I asked a girl the other day, whom I’d never met before, if she liked her stroller. She didn’t hesitate to stop and give me the sweetest advice and encouragement,” recalls Annie, 31. “It was so kind. I believe the world is more beautiful when we help each other.”

“I think I will be able to understand life in new ways, and though I know it’s a big learning curve, I’m excited for the next chapter,” she continues. “Colton and I have always wanted children. We’ve always said, ‘One day.’ And that day is here! I am so grateful for this gift of bringing a child into the world! Even though I’m not looking forward to the literal side of that so much.”

Image zoom Colton Dixon (L) and wife Annie Julia Cox

The couple just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month, having tied the knot in January 2016 during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of 160 guests.

Their wedding was a family affair for Dixon, a Christian music artist who placed seventh on the eleventh season of Idol. His uncle played piano and his sister Schyler, who had also auditioned for Idol, sang “How Great Thou Art” as the couple lit a unity candle and took communion.

The bride and groom, who got engaged at Disney World (Dixon hid the ring inside a glass slipper), incorporated their own storybook touches into the evening, including a horse and carriage — “like Cinderella’s!” Dixon told PEOPLE — to take them from their reception at Nashville’s Bell Tower. “It’s like our own fairy tale,” added Annie.

Fellow Christian artist Steven Curtis Chapman made a special appearance at the reception to perform his song “Cinderella” for the father-daughter dance. “That’s something my dad and I will never forget,” Annie told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Image zoom Colton Dixon (R) and wife Annie in 2016 Rick Diamond/Getty

Following their nuptials, the "More of You" crooner and his wife jetted off to Moorea, an island in French Polynesia, for their honeymoon — a trip that had extra-special meaning for the newlyweds.

“It was kind of strange: We checked into the room and realized, ‘We actually get to go to sleep side by side! This is so cool!’ ” Dixon told PEOPLE at the time. “Anywhere we’ve traveled before, we’ve always gotten two hotel rooms. We wanted to remain pure in that area.”

However, “It was not easy!” to wait, he added with a laugh. “But I believe sex was designed for marriage and I knew it would be more meaningful to wait. That was something I grew up thinking and feeling, and I believe the Bible backs it up as well.”

