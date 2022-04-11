Colombian Singer Camilo Welcomes First Baby with Wife Evaluna: 'Happy and Curious Little Girl'

Camilo is officially a dad!

The Colombian singer-songwriter, 28, and his wife Evaluna Montaner, 24, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Indigo, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

Camilo shared a number of intimate photos of his and Evaluna's home birth experience before sharing a sweet snap holding their baby girl's feet. He also included a clip of baby Indigo cooing as he played the guitar and sang to her.

"Indigo was born. God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She's a happy and curious little girl," he captioned the post, as translated from Spanish. "Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous, and bravest woman to ever step on this planet. All my respect, my service and my dedication to the queen of this house!"

He continued, "Thank you for all your messages, prayers and the love and light you have sent this far!! The Tribe has grown ⛺️🔥☁️ (Putting down the phone again to take another nap all 3)."

The couple first revealed the pregnancy news in October in the music video for their collaborative track, "Índigo."

Camilo, whose full name is Camilo Echeverry, and his wife initially hint at the exciting news during the clip when the singer kissed Montaner's stomach.

The video continued to show close-ups of her stomach before revealing a positive pregnancy test. Camilo and Montaner also included emotional footage in the music video from when they shared the happy baby news with their family and friends.

The "Tutu" singer and his wife, who have collaborated on tracks together like "Machu Picchu" and "Por Primera Vez," met in 2015 at an event in Bogotá, Colombia.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in February 2020 with a ceremony in Miami.

Back in June 2021, the Latin Grammy Award winner opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his hopes of having children in the near future.

"That's part of my dreams," the artist said. "At the beginning of our relationship, we were talking and saying, 'Let's have seven kids.' We dreamed about that. But to be honest, we know that we don't want our plans to be done, we want God's plan to be done in our lives. So we know that he's planning a lot of things with our careers, with our purposes, with our journeys."