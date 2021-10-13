Colombian Singer Camilo Expecting First Baby with Wife Evaluna — Watch Them Break the News!

Camilo is going to be a dad!

The Colombian singer-songwriter, 27, and his wife Evaluna Montaner, 24, are expecting their first baby together, the pair revealed Wednesday in the music video for their collaborative track, "Índigo."

Camilo, whose full name is Camilo Echeverry, and his wife initially hint at the exciting news during the clip when the soon-to-be dad kisses Montaner's stomach.

The video continues to show close-ups of her stomach before revealing a positive pregnancy test. Camilo and Montaner also included emotional footage in the music video from when they shared the happy baby news with their family and friends.

The "Tutu" singer and his wife, who have collaborated on tracks together like "Machu Picchu" and "Por Primera Vez," met in 2015 at an event in Bogotá, Colombia.

The pair got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in February 2020 with a ceremony in Miami.

Back in June, the Latin Grammy Award winner opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his hopes of having children in the near future.

"That's part of my dreams," the artist said. "At the beginning of our relationship, we were talking and saying, 'Let's have seven kids.' We dreamed about that. But to be honest, we know that we don't want our plans to be done, we want God's plan to be done in our lives. So we know that he's planning a lot of things with our careers, with our purposes, with our journeys."