Colleen Ballinger Welcomes Twins in Emergency C-Section: 'Magical Chaos'

Colleen Ballinger's little ones are here!

The YouTube star, 34, and husband Erik Stocklin welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on Saturday, Nov. 6, the couple announced on Wednesday. They are also parents to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy.

Ballinger documented the birth of her twins on her YouTube channel, where she revealed that her babies arrived in an emergency cesarean section as she had a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." Her original due date was Dec. 27, she shared.

The couple's son arrived first at 11:42 a.m., weighing 4 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 17 inches while their daughter was born at 11:46 a.m., weighing 4 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 17½ inches. At the time of filming, Ballinger said she and Stocklin had yet to pick names for the newborns.

Ballinger, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, also shared photos of the newborns on Instagram, writing, "My sweet babies decided to come early" and calling her weekend, "magical chaos."

The comedian shared that both her babies are still in the neonatal intensive care unit, where they are "breathing on their own" and "doing really, really great."

"So grateful for my doctors and the NICU staff for keeping them safe and healthy," Ballinger wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a picture of her twins in the NICU. "This has certainly been the most emotional, unexpected, confusing, uncomfortable and intense experience I've ever had. My heart is bursting with love for my little cuties and it breaks my heart every time I have to leave them."

"But we are surviving and the babies are doing great for their age! I'm so proud of them 💖," she added.

Ballinger first announced her pregnancy in May, sharing that she was expecting again after having previously suffered a miscarriage. She revealed that she was having twins days later.

"I'm having DiDi twins, scientifically known as a dichorionic diamniotic pregnancy," she shared at the time, explaining that she won't know if they're fraternal or identical until they're born.