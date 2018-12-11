YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger — AKA Miranda Sings — Welcomes Baby: 'He's Perfect'

Colleen Ballinger, AKA Miranda Sings, is normally obsessed with her “haters,” but this morning she can feel the love!

The famous YouTuber, 32, announced on social media Tuesday, that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancé Erik Stocklin, 36. She shared the news that her little one had arrived from her personal account by tweeting simply, “He’s perfect” with the heart eyes emoji.

On her alter ego Miranda Sings’ Twitter, she took a slightly whinier approach, writing, “THE BABY RIPPED MY ENTIRE TOOKIE! FREAKIN BRAT.”

Naturally, her avid followers were eager for more information, and the new mom was quick to answer when she could.

“He came so early! he didn’t want to miss Christmas!” she wrote to one fan. Baby Stocklin was originally due New Year’s Day. She told another who asked her how she was feeling, “So happy i’m not pregnant anymore. so in love with him! he’s so cute it’s actually offending me.”

When a third fan requested details about the baby’s appearance, she revealed, “Literally he looks exactly like erik. it’s almost spooky how much they look-alike. a full on mini me! he’s so cute!!! i can’t stop staring at him! he’s so perfect!”

Ballinger announced that she was going into labor on Monday night with a photo of herself in a hospital gown looking at her iPhone and holding an iced drink from Starbucks. “Here we go!” she captioned it.

The Haters Back Off! actress, who also starred as a pregnant cheerleader in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, announced that she was expecting her first child with Stocklin — and that they were engaged — in June.

“We’re so, so excited,” Ballinger told PEOPLE exclusively. At the time, she was 13 weeks pregnant. “We’re so in love and can’t wait to meet this kid. It’s just all happening at once; a lot of exciting things coming quickly, which is awesome. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

While she said she “couldn’t be happier” to be a mom, she also revealed that pregnancy wasn’t easy. “It’s been so miserable,” Ballinger admitted, laughing. “I feel like people don’t talk enough about how hard it is. I had no idea.”

“I’ve been very, very sick — just grumpy and moody,” she explained, adding that she suffered from “morning sickness” all day. “I already feel like I’ve been pregnant for seven years,” she said.

Stocklin and Ballinger only went public with their romance in June, and they remain mostly private about their relationship. Ballinger was previously married to fellow YouTuber Joshua Evans. They split in 2016.

“Erik’s so wonderful,” she gushed to PEOPLE last summer. “I’ve never been treated so amazing. He treats me like a princess, especially through this pregnancy. Every morning he brings me breakfast in bed and he brings me my vitamins. He gives me shoulder rubs every night. And brings me presents. He is my biggest cheerleader and just the best partner in the world. I feel lucky.”