Colleen Ballinger Reveals She’s Expecting Twins After Pregnancy Announcement: ‘So Excited for 2 Babies!’

“I’ve been crying all morning thinking I had no baby and I have two babies,” Colleen Ballinger said while at the doctor’s office

The YouTube star, best known for her persona of Miranda Sings, revealed she's expecting double on Thursday, days after announcing she's pregnant.

"I'M HAVING TWINS!!! AAAAH! So excited for TWO babies!!! (...also terrified my body is gonna explode), Ballinger, 34, wrote in an Instagram post along with photos of herself, her husband Erik Stocklin and their son Flynn Timothy, 2, who held the ultrasound images.

On her YouTube channel, she shared that she found out the news during what she thought was another miscarriage. She had one earlier this year before finding out that she was expecting again.

Colleen Ballinger pregnant Credit: Colleen Ballinger/Youtube

Ballinger revealed she was had "some concerning complications" on May 5 during a family vacation and rushed to the doctor expecting the worst.

"May 5th, 2021 will go down in history books as one of the most intense, weird, emotional, incredible days of my life," she said.

The YouTube star continued, "The last morning [of vacation] I woke up from a nightmare that I was having a miscarriage, which really freaked me out because I've never dreamed about a miscarriage before. I was on edge from the second I woke up. And then I started bleeding and it looked exactly like it did when I had my miscarriage."

"It really freaked me out," she admitted. "I was confident that it was happening again."

Once examined by her doctor, Ballinger found out she hap a polyp that her body was trying to expel.

"We do an ultrasound and she goes, 'You're not having a miscarriage. You're having twins,' " she recalled hearing.

Ballinger said she experienced a wide array of emotions in a short period of time.

"In a matter of 10 seconds I went from I'm having another loss … to I'm having twins," she said of the moment.

Ballinger filmed herself during the doctor's visit.

"I've been crying all morning thinking I had no baby and I have two babies," she said in shock.

The doctor assured Ballinger her twins are "strong and healthy" and that her "pregnancy levels are fantastic."

The YouTube star also revealed the type of twins she is expecting.

"I'm having DiDi twins, scientifically known as a dichorionic diamniotic pregnancy," she shared, explaining that she won't know if they're fraternal or identical until they're born.

Colleen Ballinger pregnant Credit: Colleen Ballinger/Instagram

Balinger then got emotional as she explained that having twins is extra special to her because her late grandfather whom she looked up to is a twin.

"It's a special bond that I get to have with him even though he's gone," she said through tears. "And so it feels really, really special and I feel really lucky and I'm really excited. That thought keeps me going in the moments where I'm scared and I feel like my body can't handle twins."

Earlier this week, Ballinger shared, "I had a miscarriage and it was one of the most awful I've ever been through, if not the most awful thing I've ever been through."

"I feel so grateful that it only took a couple of months for me to get a positive test because I know that there are people out there that try for years and years and years and continue to see that negative test," she added. "This experience of loss and trying to get pregnant and getting pregnant so quickly has opened my eyes to the reality that so many women face all the time."