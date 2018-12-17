YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Reveals Newborn Son's Moniker: 'Naming a Human Is So Hard'

Meet Flynn Timothy Stocklin!

On Sunday, Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) shared her newborn son’s name in a video posted to her YouTube channel, where she held little Flynn and told the story behind how his moniker came to fruition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Naming a human is so hard. It’s a big responsibility to name someone, and then they’re gonna be called that for the rest of their life,” said Ballinger, 32, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Erik Stocklin on Dec. 10, three weeks before his due date.

“We weren’t the type who went through a baby book and tried to pick out a name based on what was cool,” added the new mom, explaining that she didn’t grow up having names chosen for her future children and that she and Stocklin had a girl name picked out during her pregnancy but not a boy one.

“We wanted to pick something that meant a lot to us and had family history,” Ballinger went on. “We both love our families a lot, both really close to our families.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Colleen Ballinger and son Flynn

RELATED: Colleen Ballinger Shares First Photo of Newborn Son: “I Love Him So Much”

Before the couple settled on Flynn Timothy, they called him “Baby” and “Bunny,” the latter of which was “the most frequent” nickname his mom used — but eventually, they figured it out.

“His first, middle and last name are all family names that mean a lot to us,” Ballinger said. “Obviously Stocklin is Erik’s last name. I adore him, he’s my everything and we wanted [Flynn’s] last name to be the same as Erik’s. We knew that from the second I got pregnant.”

Timothy is Ballinger’s father’s name, and was in the running for baby boy’s first name, as his mom had it picked out for “months and months,” she admitted. Flynn is Stocklin and his father’s middle name, and was also Stocklin’s Irish great-great-great-great grandfather’s surname.

“We think it’s cool and different. I don’t know anyone named Flynn,” Ballinger said, revealing that the deal was sealed during her labor, when her fiancé pulled a pin from her purse with the name “FLYNN” on it that they had gotten on a trip to Ireland. “I haven’t ever heard of someone named Flynn, expect for Flynn Rider in [Tangled].”

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Sings’ Colleen Ballinger Talks Pregnancy, Wedding Planning and What to Expect in Her New Book!



Flynn’s arrival didn’t help his parents decide on what to call him right away, either, despite their expectations based on what others had told them.

“I thought I would look at his face and go, ‘Oh my God, this is his name, obviously, look at him,’ ” Ballinger recalled. “And everyone told me, ‘Once he’s born, you’ll know. You’ll look at him and you’ll know his name.’ And that did not happen.”

She added, “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s perfect,’ and it actually made it harder to name him because there was no name good enough for how perfect he is.”