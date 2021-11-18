Colleen Ballinger Reveals Names of Newborn Twins: 'Can't Wait to Bring Them Home'

Colleen Ballinger welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on Nov. 6 in an emergency cesarean section more than seven weeks early

Colleen Ballinger is sharing more about her newborn twins, affectionally known as "little ladybug" and "little worm."

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old YouTube star revealed the names of her twins, whom she shares with husband Erik Stocklin, one week after the pair welcomed the baby boy and girl into the world.

Ballinger shared a set of sweet photos of the newborns — who arrived in an emergency cesarean section more than seven weeks early — on her Instagram Story in honor of World Prematurity Day, writing, "So proud of my premie babies and how strong they are."

"Here's my little Maisy Jo. Only 3 pounds but she's the strongest little girl I know," she wrote, revealing her daughter's name: Maisy Joanne Stocklin.

"And here's little Wesley worm! Only 4 pounds but already trying to eat from a bottle!" she added, revealing her son's name: Wesley Koy Stocklin.

The Haters Back Off actress — who is also mom to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy — later raved in a separate Instagram post about the "magical" and "healing" moment Maisy and Wesley held hands while she carried them in her arms.

In a YouTube video detailing how she came up with the twins' names, Ballinger also shared an update on their health, revealing that her 1-week-olds are doing well in the neonatal intensive care unit and are now breathing on their own.

"I went with the letter W," she explained of naming her son, noting she wanted some sort of tie to her grandfather, Wayne. "I really liked the sound of [Wesley] and... I looked it up and Wesley means western meadow and I really like nature names."

Ballinger continued, "For Maisy… we knew we wanted to pass down my middle name which is May. So we tried to think of a bunch of different versions of the name May. When I said Maisy to Eric, he was like, 'Yes, I love Maisy.'"

The comedian, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, welcomed the twins on Nov. 6 after she had a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." Her original due date was Dec. 27, she shared on her YouTube channel.

Last week, the mom-of-three opened up to her followers about the "heartbreak" she feels as they remain in the NICU.

"This is hard. There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel when I have to leave my tiny babies at the hospital and go home without them. I cry myself to sleep wishing they were sleeping in their bassinets next to me. I cry when I see their tiny little bodies covered in cords and connected to machines," she began the lengthy post.

Ballinger continued, "I cry when my boobs ache in the middle of the night and I have to pump in the dark alone instead of bond with my babies as I feed them. I cry when I'm home because I feel guilty that I'm not with them making sure they know I love them and that I am their protector. We sit in their empty nursery when we come home without them and cry. This is hard."

After thanking the nurses caring for Maisy and Wesley, Ballinger shared on Friday that she should be able to take her twins home by Christmas.