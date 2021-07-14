Colleen Ballinger Reveals the Sex of Her Twins on the Way: 'Such a Magical Experience'

It's double the joy for Colleen Ballinger!

The 34-year-old YouTube star, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, is expecting a baby boy and girl, she announced on Wednesday.

Ballinger delivered the news in a 16-minute video shared to her YouTube Channel, which showed herself and husband Erik Stocklin —with whom she already shares 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy — visiting a clinic for an ultrasound.

According to Ballinger, she had a "pretty good feeling" going in that one of her twins on the way is a boy. However, the other twin "continues to be a mystery" for the couple, Ballinger said in the video.

Once her doctor confirmed that the second twin is a girl, Ballinger wiped a tear of joy from her eye.

"I have a little son and a little daughter in me," Ballinger remarked through tears as she left the clinic. "I'm so excited. On my God, I can't believe it! This is like the best day ever."

Ballinger also revealed how she and Stocklin shared the twins' sexes with their family. The couple set up a scavenger hunt that ended with blue confetti to symbolize a boy and pink confetti to represent a girl.

"This was such a magical experience for me," she said of the whole process. "I thought I wasn't gonna know the genders of the babies for at least another month."

Ballinger added that the entire experience was especially sentimental since she discovered the sexes of her babies on her late grandfather's birthday, who was also a twin.

"My grandpa was the last twin in the family and he was twins with a girl," she explained. "I have felt so connected with my grandfather throughout this pregnancy because I'm the first person since my grandpa to have twins. My grandpa was my hero. He's the reason I'm a performer."

"Ever since he passed, I've been desperately trying to find a way to connect to him and feel him near me, and this is the first time I've had that experience — is being pregnant with twins," she added.

Colleen Ballinger pregnant Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin with their son Flynn Timothy | Credit: Colleen Ballinger/Instagram

Ballinger first announced her pregnancy in May, sharing that she is expecting again after having previously suffered a miscarriage. She revealed that she's having twins days later.