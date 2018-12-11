YouTuber and Pregnant Star of Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Colleen Ballinger Goes into Labor

Colleen Ballinger is just moments away from becoming a mom!

On Monday, the popular YouTuber, 32, who starred in Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” music video as a pregnant cheerleader, shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, preparing to give birth to her baby boy.

“Here we go!” Ballinger captioned the shot, which shows her dressed in a hospital gown while holding her cell phone and an iced drink from Starbucks.

The Miranda Sings creator also shared the sweet shot on Twitter with the same caption.

The post even caught the eye of Grande, 25, who wrote “i love you so much @colleenb123” in response.

Ballinger first announced the news that she’s expecting in June.

i love you so much @colleenb123 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 10, 2018

Along with the pregnancy news, Ballinger also revealed she’s engaged to boyfriend Erik Stocklin.

“We’re so, so excited,” Ballinger, who was 13 weeks pregnant at the time, told PEOPLE.

“We’re so in love and can’t wait to meet this kid. It’s just all happening at once; a lot of exciting things coming quickly, which is awesome. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Ballinger spilled the beans to her millions of loyal YouTube followers about her major life changes in a joyful video on her channel.

While she tells PEOPLE she “couldn’t be happier” to be a mom, pregnancy hasn’t been easy so far. “It’s been so miserable,” Ballinger admitted, laughing. “I feel like people don’t talk enough about how hard it is. I had no idea.”

Colleen Ballinger and Erik Stocklin Erik Stocklin/Instagram

“I’ve been very, very sick — just grumpy and moody,” she explained, adding that she’s suffering from “morning sickness” all day. “I’m due New Year’s Day, but I’m hoping it comes this year rather than next. I already feel like I’ve been pregnant for seven years!”

“I have a whole new perspective on pregnancy and motherhood now that I’m experiencing it,” Ballinger continued. “Just because it’s so hard and so confusing and so exciting. Women are so amazing that their bodies can do this and that they’re strong enough to do this. I can’t believe almost every woman goes through this because it’s so hard.”