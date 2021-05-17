Colleen Ballinger Expecting Second Baby After Suffering Miscarriage: 'I'm Just So Happy'

Colleen Ballinger has another baby on the way!

On Monday, the YouTube star, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, announced she is expecting her second baby with her husband Erik Stocklin. The couple is already parents to son Flynn Timothy, 2.

Ballinger, 34, shared the exciting news in a lengthy YouTube video in which she explained that she previously suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant at the beginning of this year.

"I'm just so happy. I wanted this so bad. We're so excited. We really were just trying and hoping for this. This is very exciting," Ballinger said of her pregnancy.

"That's a very shocking thing to say because, if you've watched me at all in the last three years, all I ever say is I'm never getting pregnant again. That was the plan until I got pregnant," she shared. "I got pregnant at the beginning of this year and unfortunately, I had a miscarriage and it was one of the most awful I've ever been through, if not the most awful thing I've ever been through."

Ballinger continued, "Even though we were not trying to get pregnant and I knew I never wanted to be pregnant again, experiencing being pregnant and having to change my mindset…it made me so excited to be pregnant excited to meet that baby, so losing that was devastating. Immediately Erik and I knew this was something we wanted in our lives, we knew that we immediately wanted to start trying to have another baby."

The star also shared that she took "about a million pregnancy tests over the past few months" and every time it said negative her heart "shattered."

"I feel so grateful that it only took a couple of months for me to get a positive test because I know that there are people out there that try for years and years and years and continue to see that negative test," she added. "This experience of loss and trying to get pregnant and getting pregnant so quickly has opened my eyes to the reality that so many women face all the time."

Ballinger, who noted that she is currently two months along in her pregnancy and found out on April 16 that she was expecting, is due in December and said her baby is "healthy and growing perfectly."

While Ballinger shared that her previous pregnancy with Flynn was "awful," she admitted that "this pregnancy is much worse."