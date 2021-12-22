Colleen Ballinger 'Finally' Brings Newborn Twins Home After 6 Weeks in NICU: 'Best Christmas Gift'

Colleen Ballinger welcomed twins — son Wesley Koy and daughter Maisy Joanne — on Nov. 6 in an emergency cesarean section more than seven weeks early

Colleen Ballinger brought her babies home just in time for Christmas.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old YouTube star revealed that her newborn twins, Wesley Koy and Maisy Joanne — who she shares with husband Erik Stocklin — are "finally" both at home following their stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The Haters Back Off actress — who is also mom to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy — shared photos at home of Wesley and Maisy lying on her chest as she smiles and kisses their heads. She also posted a sweet photo of their complete family of five.

"After 6 long painful weeks in the NICU, both of my babies are finally home!!!" she captioned the post. "Maisy worked so hard last weekend and figured out how to eat all on her own so she could be home for Christmas. I'm so proud of her!!! This is the best Christmas gift ever. My family of 5 is finally together and I am so happy!"

Ballinger revealed last week she was able to bring Wesley home from the hospital but it was "heartbreaking" to split up the twins. Now that both babies are out of the NICU, the mom of the three posted a video cuddling with the newborns on her Instagram Story, writing, "Don't mind me. I'm just in heaven."

In her post, the comedian, best known for her persona as Miranda Sings, also shared a selfie of herself crying in the car as she took her baby girl home.

Ballinger welcomed the twins on Nov. 6 after she had a "dangerous umbilical cord complication called cord prolapse." Her original due date was Dec. 27, she shared on her YouTube channel.

Last month, she opened up to her followers about the "heartbreak" she felt as they remained in the NICU.

"This is hard. There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel when I have to leave my tiny babies at the hospital and go home without them. I cry myself to sleep wishing they were sleeping in their bassinets next to me. I cry when I see their tiny little bodies covered in cords and connected to machines," she began the lengthy post.