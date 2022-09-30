Colin Jost Reveals His No. 1 Fear When It Comes to Parenting 13-Month-Old Son Cosmo

Colin Jost is sharing his fears as a parent to his little boy.

The comedian, 40, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday, where host Seth Meyers asked the Saturday Night Live personality if he has any fears as a parent to son Cosmo, 13 months.

"I think when you have a decent imagination, it's worse," Jost shared. "You don't have rational fears, you have creative fears."

Jost admitted they've done little to address "rational fears," adding, "We've done no babyproofing."

"Every electrical outlet is wide open, and some of them are the old ones, where they have baby-finger sized holes," he said, later noting that "every table" in his home with wife Scarlett Johansson "has glass objects."

Jost then showed a photo of a piece that lives on one of his tables that looks like a rock with a zipper that opens to a silky-lined area with four glass balls in it. "No offense to the wonderful artist, but this is for baby choking," he laughed.

"I honestly think when our baby goes and picks them up, its almost like if you see someone dressed in a suit in a bad neighborhood," noting it "seems like a trap."

"I think he looks at them and thinks, 'This is too obvious a choking hazard. I can't fall for this.'"

Jost went on to reveal that "my number one fear for what could happen to him — eagles."

Explaining that the bald eagle population is thriving, he's joked that "competition for food" could lead the eagles to snatch a baby.

"We go for walks and I'm scanning the horizon. I'm on eagle watch," Jost said. "And then we go for a walk, and she's got Cosmo in the stroller, and Scarlett puts a little hat on his head that has mouse ears on the hat."

"And I'm like, 'You're dressing our baby like food.'"

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show Monday, the Black Widow actress — who is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, 8, — shared how the couple came up with Cosmo's unique name.

Joking about his moniker, Johansson first said they "just threw a bunch of letters together."

Laughing, she then explained, "It just seemed like a refreshing — it's so charming. Our friends all liked it."