Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'

Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties.

The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.

"They're okay," he teased. "It would be great if they paid attention to the kids' bedtime. You know, actually cooked food that the kids will eat. No, they're fine, they're great."

"[They give them] a lot of sugar… [It's] a lot of not necessarily paying attention to the schedule," he added. "The only thing that's missing, they need like good ugly sweater vests. If they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we'd be good."

Colin shares his daughters with wife Samantha Bryant.

Along with Colin, Tom is also dad to daughter Elizabeth, 40, and sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 26.

In an in-depth profile for The New York Times in 2019, Tom opened up about becoming a dad for the first time at age 21, and how his older and younger children were raised differently as a result of his differing success levels.

"My son [Colin] was born when I was very young. As well as my daughter [Elizabeth]," he said. "We have this gestalt understanding because [Colin and Elizabeth] remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent. My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different."

Tom Hanks and family. Shutterstock

With 40-plus years of fatherhood under his belt, Hanks admitted that there is no secret to being the perfect parent. The only true constant is being supportive of his kids.

"Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say, 'I love you, there's nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?' " Hanks told the NYT.

"You offer up that to them," continued the Forrest Gump actor. "'I will do anything I can possibly do in order to keep you safe.' That's it. Offer that up and then just love them."