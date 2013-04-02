Colin Hanks and wife Samantha Bryant are expecting their second child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby No. 2 on the Way for Colin Hanks

Image zoom

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Hanks family is expanding!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Colin Hanks and wife Samantha Bryant are expecting their second child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The pair let their happy news speak for itself Monday at opening night of the actor’s father Tom Hanks‘ new Broadway play, Lucky Guy.

The Dexter and Burning Love star, 35, and Bryant, clad in a form-fitting dress that showcased her pregnancy, posed for photos on the arrivals line at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City.

The couple, who married in 2010, are already parents to daughter Olivia Jane, 2.

This will be the second grandchild for the elder Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson — and they’re already well-versed in the art.



“They cannot wait to just dote on this kid with every single fiber of their being,” Hanks joked after the birth of Olivia.

“My wife and I are more than happy to give them our baby and say, ‘Here, watch her while we take a nap!'”