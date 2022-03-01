Colin Farrell Says His Son, 12, Is 'Mortified' When His Dad Wears Short Shorts

Colin Farrell isn't changing his style choices — even if it means embarrassing his son.

During Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 45-year-old actor revealed how his son Henry Tadeusz, 12, reacts when his dad goes out in public wearing short shorts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The short shorts — of course you know, you're stylish — are in now," DeGeneres says while showing a photo of Farrell wearing a pair while out for a run.

"I didn't know they're in now," Farrell admits. "My youngest son would disagree vehemently with you. Because he's mortified."

So much so, that The Batman star says his son begs him not to wear the revealing attire.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

collin farrell Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"He says, 'Please Dad, do not wear the short shorts.' And I tell him, 'They feel good.' It's not a fashion thing," he tells DeGeneres.

During his previous appearance on the talk show, Farrell shared whether his sons have any regard for his movies. The actor is also dad to 18-year-old James Padraig.

"I wish I had a choice. They don't want to [watch]!" Farrell said of his sons' lack of interest in his roles.

collin farrell Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As for his new role as the Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin in Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman, surprisingly, his children still aren't super impressed.