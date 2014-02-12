Colin Farrell: My Son 'Is an Absolute Stud'

"Every day, just breaking down boundaries," Farrell says. "He's an amazing boy."

Like father, like son?

“[James] is an absolute stud,” Colin Farrell told PEOPLE of his son while attending the Winter’s Tale premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

James — who is the actor’s son with model Kim Bordenave — lives with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that is known to impair speech, movement and balance.

The proud father says James, 10, is always reaching new milestones. “Every day, just breaking down boundaries,” Farrell, 37, shares. “He’s an amazing boy.”

Farrell has said fatherhood was one of the main reasons he checked into rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in 2005, and James has offered his actor dad a lot of inspiration.

“Everything he’s achieved in his life has come through the presence and the kind of will that is hard work. He’s a lot to be inspired by,” Farrell told PEOPLE in October. “Things like walking and talking and eating and feeding himself, all those things that so many of us naturally take for granted because they come so easily, to James, they come somewhat harder … I remember the days when he couldn’t watch 10 minutes of a film because he couldn’t sit still, but now he can.”

So have James and his brother Henry, 4 — Farrell’s son with Alicja Bachleda — seen any of their dad’s movies?

“Epic — [but] they didn’t know it was me, so that was kind of a bummer,” says Farrell, who lent his voice to the 2013 animated film. “They seemed to think it was alright. I don’t think it went to the top of their favorite list of cartoons, which is a bit disappointing.”