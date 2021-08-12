Cody Bellinger Reveals Baby Name for Daughter and Why He's 'Excited' About Fatherhood

MLB star Cody Bellinger tells PEOPLE he's "heard nothing but good things about having a little girl" as the Los Angeles Dodgers player prepares to welcome his first baby with model Chase Carter

Cody Bellinger will be a #GirlDad soon, and he couldn't be more pumped.

The 26-year-old MLB star is currently expecting a daughter with his girlfriend, model Chase Carter, and the dad-to-be reveals to PEOPLE that they plan to name their baby girl Caiden Carter Bellinger.

As the arrival of their new addition approaches, Bellinger says he anticipates new parenthood outranking all of his sports accomplishments, his 2020 World Series win included.

"I think being a good dad trumps all. Everyone says being a dad is the most important thing. I won't know until I have the baby in my hand, you know what I mean? My girlfriend feels it; she's growing in her stomach so she has that connection with it. I'm just there for the support, making sure she feels alright," he says during a conversation about his partnership with Flonase. "Once she's in my hand, then that'll be completely different."

Bellinger says the pregnancy has been "pretty smooth" so far — "obviously, easy for me," he jokes. He explains that while Carter is "a strong girl" who "can get through most of" the challenges along the way, he's there to help in any little way he can.

"She's had nausea, cramps, and she's starting to get uncomfortable sleeping, which is unfortunate," he says. "I want to make sure she's comfortable in bed. Just the little things too, like getting her coffee. She's pretty active. She works out every day. She's a strong girl; she can get through most of it. But just doing the small things for her."

After getting a dog together, Bellinger says he was surprised to find out he was the stricter parental figure, though he suspects he and Carter are "both going to be pretty laid back" parents.

"We kind of see life the same, so I think that's where it's really going to work out," says the Los Angeles Dodgers star, adding of his goals for his daughter on the way: "I just genuinely want her to be happy, whatever that is. Find what interests her, find good people around her. But I think you also just figure that out through life."

Having a daughter specifically excites Bellinger, who explains many friends and loved ones have hyped up the dynamic to him. "I've heard nothing but good things about having a little girl, especially with being the father of the girl. Everyone tells me there's no love like it. 'Daddy's little girl' is a real thing," he says, "so I'm super excited."

When the time comes for him to step up to the plate for the newborn phase, Bellinger knows having one less outside factor to worry about will help him while parenting — and while playing professional baseball, for that matter. Combatting seasonal allergies is something he's struggled with his whole life, but Flonase Sensimist finally resolved that roadblock.

"It is one less thing I have to worry about," he explains. "I mean, I've had days where I'm itching my nose and scratching my throat and sneezing and watery eyes. It definitely does affect me, and if it is a bad day, it definitely does affect on-field play."