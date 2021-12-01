Cody Bellinger Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Caiden Carter

Cody Bellinger's team just got a little bit bigger!

The 26-year-old MLB star and his girlfriend, model Chase Carter, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Caiden Carter Bellinger, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The team shared the exciting news alongside two photos of baby Caiden, one featuring the little girl snuggled next to her dad. In a second picture, Caiden rests under a black blanket and holds her hands up to her face.

"Welcome to the world, Caiden Carter Bellinger! Congratulations to @cody_bellinger and @lilbabycheezus on the birth of their daughter," the MLB team captioned the post.

Cody Bellinger's daughter Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers/Instagram

While celebrating the Dodgers player's 26th birthday in July, Carter announced her pregnancy with a pair of photos on Instagram. In the snaps, the model showed off her baby bump, adding that she was 20 weeks along.

"Happy birthday to my baby daddy 😂 @cody_bellinger," she captioned the post.

Bellinger reshared the post with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story, and in the comment section of Carter's announcement, he excitedly wrote, "Ay ay ayyyyyyyy!"

In August, Bellinger spoke to PEOPLE about their baby girl on the way, revealing her moniker and sharing why he is "excited" to have a daughter.

"I've heard nothing but good things about having a little girl, especially with being the father of the girl," he said. "Everyone tells me there's no love like it. 'Daddy's little girl' is a real thing so I'm super excited."

At the time, Bellinger said he anticipates new parenthood to outrank all of his sports accomplishments, his 2020 World Series win included.