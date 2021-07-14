Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, Model Chase Carter Announce They're Expecting First Baby on His Birthday

"Happy birthday to my baby daddy," Chase Carter wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and honoring MLB player Cody Bellinger's 26th birthday

Cody Bellinger is growing his team!

While celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers player's 26th birthday on Tuesday, his girlfriend, model Chase Carter, announced that she is pregnant, expecting their first baby together. She shared a pair of photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump, adding that she's 20 weeks along.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my baby daddy 😂 @cody_bellinger," she captioned the post.

Bellinger reshared the post with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story, and in the comment section of Carter's announcement, he excitedly wrote, "Ay ay ayyyyyyyy!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

chase carter and Cody Credit: chase carter/ instagram;

According to her IMG Models bio, Carter was born in the Bahamas and began modeling at 13 years old. Described as a "sports fanatic," she was a member of Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2018.

"Off-duty, the LeBron James stan spends her time playing every sport imaginable (including javelin!) and watching the Washington [Football Team]," her bio adds.

Bellinger's MLB squad won the 2020 World Series in October against the Tampa Bay Rays. President Joe Biden hosted the Dodgers in the White House earlier this month for a celebration. Sharing photos from the presidential team visit, Bellinger wrote, "Blessed!!!!!"

As part of her birthday tributes to Bellinger on her Instagram Story Tuesday, Carter posted a sunny selfie of the couple smiling together, writing, "Thank you for putting up with my singing in the beginning. Really shows how much you must have liked me," adding laughing emojis.