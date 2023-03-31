Puma x 'Cocomelon' Has Arrived — Here's Where to Buy the Colorful Sneakers Before They Sell Out

I'm not ashamed to admit that my three-year-old has been raised on a steady diet of CoComelon cartoons — without fail, it got us through many a work-from-home meeting. And now, the mega-popular children's program is making its way to footwear with the launch of the Puma x CoComelon shoe collection.

The CoComeleon-inspired shoes, featuring all the bright colors and playful patterns inspired by CoComelon characters JJ, Cody, and Nina, consist of five different shoe styles that range from infant to toddlers' sizes. Expect a lot of the same bold colors, playful imagery, and signature graphics that you've come to know and love from CoComelon.

The Cocomelon collection from Puma is now available at the Puma store in New York City, and at Kids Foot Locker stores across the country — but the easiest, fastest place to buy it is online.

Puma x CoComelon Shoe Collection

Need a shoe that's just as colorful as your child? The RS-X shoe is an explosion of color, with red, blue, purple, yellow, green, and orange details and patterns that are reminiscent of the show. They have a mantra built into the laces that any child will love: "All-Day Fun."

Buy It! Puma x CoComelon RS-X, $85; puma.com

Kids will instantly recognize the Slipstream sneakers because their design is based on the CoComelon logo. Little ones will delight in the watermelon stripes and the bright blue laces that say CoComelon, of course.

Buy It! Puma x CoComelon Slipstream Little Kids Sneakers, $80; puma.com

And then there are the shoes that are directly inspired by the show's beloved characters. The JJ sneakers have the classic Puma '80s suede shoe silhouette with different shades of blue. There are a few standout details too, including a whale-shaped leather lace on the yellow laces that help provide a snug fit and a small bear from JJ's shirt on the back of the shoes.

Buy It! Puma x CoComelon JJ Suede Little Kids Sneakers, $70; puma.com

Dinosaur enthusiasts especially will enjoy the Cocomelon twist on Puma's Fast Rider sneaker, as it's inspired by Cody and his love for dinosaurs. The shoes are a green hue with bright blue laces that have a dino leather lace to help keep them in place. On the back of the sneakers, kids will spot the dinosaur design from Cody's shirt, and even the shoes' heels look like a dinosaur.

Buy It! Puma x CoComelon Cody Future Little Kids Sneakers, $70; puma.com

Last, there's a shoe in the collection fashioned off Nina's sparkling personality. The Cali Star sneakers are bright pink with a touch of yellow on the side, and they beckon spring with a bunny decal on the front and back of the shoes, as Nina's favorite animal is a bunny.

Buy It! Puma x CoComelon Nina Cali Star Little Kids Sneakers, $75; puma.com

And as a final reminder, if your child needs help tying the laces of their new CoComelon shoes, you can always turn to the cartoon for a song to get them through. We just can't promise you'll ever get it out of your head after.

