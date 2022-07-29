CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey features more than 20 songs and kicks off the next leg of a massive North American tour in Baltimore

CoComelon Is Hitting the Road! Find Out Where to Catch the Huge North American Tour This Fall

CoComelon is getting back on the road!

On Thursday, Moonbug Entertainment and EMC announced that the hit children's series — popular fare on YouTube and Netflix, among other streaming hubs — will embark on the next leg of a North American tour featuring more than 65 cities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey kicks off at the Lyric Theater in Baltimore on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by a show at the Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The first set of dates for the live show will include Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 20, Atlanta on Sept. 24, Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 26, Austin on Oct. 2, San Diego, California, on Oct. 8, Los Angeles on Oct. 9, and Las Vegas on Oct. 10, with more dates to be announced.

According to a press release, JJ's Journey follows JJ and his family as they are "putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cocomelon live Credit: Courtesy CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey

With more than 20 songs, including new original tunes, the show is a "fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects," the press release says.

Fans and press have raved about the first leg of the tour, according to the release, saying, "The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!" and "So much fun for the kids and even the adults!"

"If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained," said producer Glenn Osher.

"We're so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country," added Michael Cohl of the production company EMC.