CoComelon on Tour! Live Show Promises Little Fans 'Fun-Filled, Interactive Musical Romp'

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey features more than 20 songs and kicks off the world tour in New York City

CoComelon is hitting the road!

On Tuesday, Moonbug Entertainment and EMC announced that the hit children's series — popular fare on YouTube and Netflix, among other streaming hubs — is getting its first-ever live show set to tour the world.

CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey kicks off at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, followed by a show at the Performing Arts in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Families can also register to get tickets to subsequent tour stops in Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Rochester, New York; Charleston, West Virginia; and Boston when they become available. Dates for spring 2022 will be announced soon.

According to a press release, JJ's Journey follows JJ and his family as they are "putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true."

With more than 20 songs, including new original tunes, the show is a "fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects," the press release says.

"We are excited to take fans of the show on a real-life adventure with JJ finding his voice through song and dance," said Michael Cohl of the production company EMC.