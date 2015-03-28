Coco Rocha Welcomes Daughter Ioni James
"James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl," the model Tweeted
Coco Rocha is officially a mom!
The model, 26, and husband James Conran welcomed daughter Ioni James Conran on Saturday, March 28, the couple announced via social media.
“James and I are so proud to welcome into the world our healthy and beautiful baby girl,” Rocha Tweeted, adding the hashtag “#ioniconran.”
Conran, an artist, also shared similarly sweet sentiments on his Twitter, writing, “And then 2 became 3! Coco and I are so excited to be joined by our sweet baby girl.”
The couple announced that they were expecting their first child back in October, revealing the sex of the baby a month later. Rocha and Conran wed in 2010.
