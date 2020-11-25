Supermodel Coco Rocha and her husband James Conran are also parents to son Iver Eames, 2½, and daughter Ioni James, 5½

Supermodel Coco Rocha Welcomes Daughter Iley Ryn: 'It Was Love at First Sight for Everyone'

Coco Rocha has a new addition!

The supermodel has welcomed her third child, a daughter named Iley Ryn Conran, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The baby girl was born on Sunday, Nov. 22, in New York, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.

Rocha, 32, and husband James Conran are also parents to son Iver Eames, 2½, and daughter Ioni James, 5½.

"James and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby Iley home to her big sister, Ioni, and big brother, Iver," says the new mother of three. "It was love at first sight for everyone, and we're all excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter."

Rocha shared the news of her pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE back in July, adding that her older daughter couldn't wait to meet her younger sibling.

"We are having a girl and big sister [Ioni] is so excited," she said at the time. "She loves having a baby brother but she's like, 'I got one of those. So let's get another one, another version.' "

"She wants to do all the mommy stuff. It's going to be like having a baby doll," she added.

According to Rocha, she and Conran had been planning to have a third child, and found out she was pregnant right before the coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown.

"We were all excited and then COVID occurred and we were like, 'Well, at least, we know we're having a third and we're going to go and get through this,' " she said.

The Canadian model explained that her pregnancy this time around wasn't much different than the first two. "I feel the same pregnancy-wise as I did with Ioni and Iver," she said in July.

"I've never been one to get sick, and always feel really good through it all," Rocha continued. "But the difference with this pregnancy is being at home and not having any sort of a routine of going out."

"It feels a little weird in that respect, but I still feel very fortunate to be pregnant and have family around right now," she added.

As for how they were landing on a moniker for baby No. 3, Rocha told PEOPLE in July that they wanted a "special name" and were still deliberating at the time.