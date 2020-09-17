Coco Rocha and husband James Conran are expecting their third child, a girl, later this year

Pregnant Coco Rocha Closes Out Show at NYFW by Showing Off Her Baby Bump on Runway - in a Mask!

Coco Rocha is doing what she does best: turning heads!

The pregnant supermodel closed out the Christian Siriano show as part of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, showing off her baby bump on the makeshift outdoor runway as attendees sat farther apart than they normally would, practicing social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rocha, 32, strutted her stuff in a dramatic long-sleeved red gown with a ruffled high-low hemline. She accessorized the look with a wide-brimmed hat, heels and face mask in the same color.

At the very end of her walk, Rocha waded into a pool for the big finale — and notably had to be helped out by a show staffer, due to the weight of her dress after being submerged in the water.

Rocha — who's already mom to son Iver Eames, 2, and daughter Ioni James, 5 — shared exclusively with PEOPLE in late July that she and husband James Conran are expanding their family with another daughter later this year.

"We are having a girl and big sister [Ioni] is so excited," said the supermodel, who was 5½ months pregnant at the time. "She loves having a baby brother, but she's like, 'I got one of those. So let's get another one, another version.' She wants to do all the mommy stuff. It's going to be like having a baby doll."

Rocha said the couple always planned for a third child and found out she was pregnant right before the coronavirus global health crisis led to a nationwide shutdown.

"We were all excited and then COVID occurred and we were like, 'Well, at least, we know we're having a third and we're going to go and get through this,' " she tells PEOPLE.

This isn't the first time Rocha has walked a runway pregnant. In January 2018, she shared the news that her second child on the way would be a boy in a too-cute clip of herself and daughter Ioni stomping the catwalk in matching ensembles at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

"Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day!" wrote Rocha alongside the memorable post.

For the event, the mother-daughter duo were decked out in sparkly silver wrap garments featuring a black heart on the chest, sporting elaborate spiral hairdos.